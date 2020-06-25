16013 Holly Creek

Amenities
- Brand New Home! Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Crown Molding, Vinyl Windows, Covered Porch, Covered Patio, Landscaping, Fence, Sprinkler System. Sensor and wifi switches installed in bathrooms, garage and parkway! ADT security, Irrigation control panel wifi enabled, control using mobile device. Everything you could want in amenities, location, and an array of beautiful homes are here in Artesia. The community has a welcoming entrance leading to an activities center that includes a pool with a splash park, common areas, and playgrounds. Please apply on our website at vprealtyservices.com
