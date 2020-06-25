All apartments in Prosper
16013 Holly Creek
16013 Holly Creek

16013 Holly Crk · No Longer Available
Location

16013 Holly Crk, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
- Brand New Home! Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Crown Molding, Vinyl Windows, Covered Porch, Covered Patio, Landscaping, Fence, Sprinkler System. Sensor and wifi switches installed in bathrooms, garage and parkway! ADT security, Irrigation control panel wifi enabled, control using mobile device. Everything you could want in amenities, location, and an array of beautiful homes are here in Artesia. The community has a welcoming entrance leading to an activities center that includes a pool with a splash park, common areas, and playgrounds. Please apply on our website at vprealtyservices.com

(RLNE4005262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16013 Holly Creek have any available units?
16013 Holly Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16013 Holly Creek have?
Some of 16013 Holly Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16013 Holly Creek currently offering any rent specials?
16013 Holly Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16013 Holly Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 16013 Holly Creek is pet friendly.
Does 16013 Holly Creek offer parking?
Yes, 16013 Holly Creek offers parking.
Does 16013 Holly Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16013 Holly Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16013 Holly Creek have a pool?
Yes, 16013 Holly Creek has a pool.
Does 16013 Holly Creek have accessible units?
No, 16013 Holly Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 16013 Holly Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 16013 Holly Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16013 Holly Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 16013 Holly Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
