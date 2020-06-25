16013 Holly Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

- Brand New Home! Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Crown Molding, Vinyl Windows, Covered Porch, Covered Patio, Landscaping, Fence, Sprinkler System. Sensor and wifi switches installed in bathrooms, garage and parkway! ADT security, Irrigation control panel wifi enabled, control using mobile device. Everything you could want in amenities, location, and an array of beautiful homes are here in Artesia. The community has a welcoming entrance leading to an activities center that includes a pool with a splash park, common areas, and playgrounds. Please apply on our website at vprealtyservices.com



(RLNE4005262)