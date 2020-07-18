All apartments in Prosper
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

15924 Placid Trail

15924 Placid Trl · (469) 407-0385
Location

15924 Placid Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This beautiful new construction offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. The formal dining room with a traditional setting. The open kitchen overlooks into the family room. fireplace & covered patio. Kitchen microwave, fridge, stainless gas stove top, dishwasher, granite & Ctile backsplash. C tile floors in all wet areas. Hardwoods in entry, family, dining room & halls. Crown molding, rounded corners, 2in blinds, ceiling fans in family room & all bedrooms; Gutters, security system prewire, radiant barrier decking, Low E vinyl windows & many upgrades! Home complete December 2018!. Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 Placid Trail have any available units?
15924 Placid Trail has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15924 Placid Trail have?
Some of 15924 Placid Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 Placid Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15924 Placid Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 Placid Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15924 Placid Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 15924 Placid Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15924 Placid Trail offers parking.
Does 15924 Placid Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15924 Placid Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 Placid Trail have a pool?
No, 15924 Placid Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15924 Placid Trail have accessible units?
No, 15924 Placid Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 Placid Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15924 Placid Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 15924 Placid Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 15924 Placid Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
