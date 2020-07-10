All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
1500 Cherry Blossom Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:08 AM

1500 Cherry Blossom Lane

1500 Cherry Blossom Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Cherry Blossom Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
Come see this gorgeous 4 bed, 4 bath, 2 story home that has room for everyone! This beautiful home boasts a unique floor plan with both a master ensuite and guest room on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the other 2 beds, 2 baths and a spacious game room. Enjoy the stunning real hand-scraped hardwood floors and a large kitchen with island seating that opens into the family room, featuring a fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Granite countertops throughout the home in kitchen and baths, walk-in pantry and laundry room. Spectacular angles and a beautiful layout. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have any available units?
1500 Cherry Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have?
Some of 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Cherry Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane offer parking?
No, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District