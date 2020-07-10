1500 Cherry Blossom Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Come see this gorgeous 4 bed, 4 bath, 2 story home that has room for everyone! This beautiful home boasts a unique floor plan with both a master ensuite and guest room on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the other 2 beds, 2 baths and a spacious game room. Enjoy the stunning real hand-scraped hardwood floors and a large kitchen with island seating that opens into the family room, featuring a fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Granite countertops throughout the home in kitchen and baths, walk-in pantry and laundry room. Spectacular angles and a beautiful layout. Call today!