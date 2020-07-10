All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1451 Crescent Valley Drive

1451 Crescent Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Crescent Valley Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

Charming home with relaxing porches to welcome you into Soaring ceilings, spacious rooms & beautiful open flowing Bloomfield Homes floor-plan. Master Suite has view of gorgeous pool surrounded by decking & access to both side yards. Open patio has stamped concrete. 5th bedroom is on main level and can be used as office or study. Game room up has access to beautiful balcony to the front of home. Pets are case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have any available units?
1451 Crescent Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have?
Some of 1451 Crescent Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Crescent Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Crescent Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Crescent Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Crescent Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Crescent Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

