1451 Crescent Valley Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home with relaxing porches to welcome you into Soaring ceilings, spacious rooms & beautiful open flowing Bloomfield Homes floor-plan. Master Suite has view of gorgeous pool surrounded by decking & access to both side yards. Open patio has stamped concrete. 5th bedroom is on main level and can be used as office or study. Game room up has access to beautiful balcony to the front of home. Pets are case by case.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.