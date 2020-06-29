All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
1251 Kirkwood Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

1251 Kirkwood Lane

1251 Kirkwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Kirkwood Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccably maintained Highland Home in very desirable Lakes of Prosper and exemplary Prosper School District! This gorgeous floor plan is breath taking upon entry. Open kitchen to family room with large granite island. Hand scraped wood floors, wrought iron stairway, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, Oversized master with sitting area. Luxurious bathroom with granite dual vanity, garden tub, oversized frameless separate shower, large WIC, flex room upstairs with 2 bedrooms, full bath with dual vanity granite sink. Private outdoor living area overlooks lush lawn on oversized lot. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have any available units?
1251 Kirkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have?
Some of 1251 Kirkwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Kirkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Kirkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Kirkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Kirkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Kirkwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Kirkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1251 Kirkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1251 Kirkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Kirkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Kirkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Kirkwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
