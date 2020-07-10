All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 106 S Field Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
106 S Field Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:45 PM

106 S Field Street

106 South Field Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 South Field Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome home with huge backyard has been fully remodeled. Ready for immediate move-in. Wood laminate throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Split bedrooms with walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Large living area with study. 3 full baths. Home will be cleaned prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S Field Street have any available units?
106 S Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 106 S Field Street have?
Some of 106 S Field Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Field Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 S Field Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 106 S Field Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 S Field Street offers parking.
Does 106 S Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Field Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Field Street have a pool?
No, 106 S Field Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Field Street have accessible units?
No, 106 S Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Field Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 S Field Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Field Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S Field Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District