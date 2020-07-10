Awesome home with huge backyard has been fully remodeled. Ready for immediate move-in. Wood laminate throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Split bedrooms with walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Large living area with study. 3 full baths. Home will be cleaned prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 S Field Street have any available units?
106 S Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 106 S Field Street have?
Some of 106 S Field Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.