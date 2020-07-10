All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
105 S Coleman Street
105 S Coleman Street

Prosper
Location

105 South Coleman Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom close to downtown Prosper! New carpet! Heat pump to be installed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S Coleman Street have any available units?
105 S Coleman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
Is 105 S Coleman Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Coleman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Coleman Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Coleman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 105 S Coleman Street offer parking?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have a pool?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have accessible units?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

