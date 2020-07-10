Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 105 S Coleman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
105 S Coleman Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 S Coleman Street
105 South Coleman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
105 South Coleman Street, Prosper, TX 75078
Amenities
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom close to downtown Prosper! New carpet! Heat pump to be installed prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 S Coleman Street have any available units?
105 S Coleman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prosper, TX
.
Is 105 S Coleman Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Coleman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Coleman Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Coleman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prosper
.
Does 105 S Coleman Street offer parking?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have a pool?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have accessible units?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Coleman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Coleman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Similar Pages
Prosper 1 Bedrooms
Prosper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with Gym
Prosper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Durant, OK
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District