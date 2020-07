Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning brick and stone elevation. one story home with every upgrade. crown moldings, granite counter. family room has serene view of canal and highlights a corner FP. spacious master with walk-in closet, master bath with separate shower and garden tub. close to Hwy 380.Vacant and already to move in.