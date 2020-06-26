All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 101 Kayla Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
101 Kayla Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

101 Kayla Court

101 Kayla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Kayla Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
OVERSIZE LOT WITH PLENTY OFF ROOMS FOR FAMILY PARTY. THIS NICE 2 STORIES HOME WITH ALL BEDROOMS DOWN AND GAME ROOM UP. GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEW CARPET IN ALL ROOMS AND LAMINATE FLOORING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Kayla Court have any available units?
101 Kayla Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 101 Kayla Court have?
Some of 101 Kayla Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Kayla Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Kayla Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Kayla Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Kayla Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 101 Kayla Court offer parking?
No, 101 Kayla Court does not offer parking.
Does 101 Kayla Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Kayla Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Kayla Court have a pool?
No, 101 Kayla Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Kayla Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Kayla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Kayla Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Kayla Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Kayla Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Kayla Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District