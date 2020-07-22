14 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
147 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,251
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,233
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
55 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,080
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
40 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$975
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
41 Units Available
Greens of Mckinney
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1497 sqft
Saxon Woods offers luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in McKinney with spacious floor plans that range from 665 – 1497 square feet. Each of our units feature an open-concept layout with soaring 9 ft.
Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Princeton, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Princeton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Princeton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

