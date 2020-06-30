All apartments in Princeton
1595 Twin Hills Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1595 Twin Hills Way

1595 Twin Hills Way · (972) 732-6000
Location

1595 Twin Hills Way, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,680

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new one story home featuring an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths complete with upgrades including energy efficient appliances (including refrigerator), granite counter-tops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. The Sabine also highlights a center island in the kitchen, and a master suite complete with an over-sized walk in closet, large family room, as well as a fully fenced backyard and front yard landscaping. GREAT LOCATION-close to Walmart, schools and shopping centers. This home is a MUST SEE! . Pictures were taken before Tenant moved-in..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 Twin Hills Way have any available units?
1595 Twin Hills Way has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1595 Twin Hills Way have?
Some of 1595 Twin Hills Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 Twin Hills Way currently offering any rent specials?
1595 Twin Hills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 Twin Hills Way pet-friendly?
No, 1595 Twin Hills Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1595 Twin Hills Way offer parking?
Yes, 1595 Twin Hills Way offers parking.
Does 1595 Twin Hills Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 Twin Hills Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 Twin Hills Way have a pool?
No, 1595 Twin Hills Way does not have a pool.
Does 1595 Twin Hills Way have accessible units?
No, 1595 Twin Hills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 Twin Hills Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 Twin Hills Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 Twin Hills Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1595 Twin Hills Way does not have units with air conditioning.
