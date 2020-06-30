1595 Twin Hills Way

Amenities
Beautiful new one story home featuring an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths complete with upgrades including energy efficient appliances (including refrigerator), granite counter-tops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. The Sabine also highlights a center island in the kitchen, and a master suite complete with an over-sized walk in closet, large family room, as well as a fully fenced backyard and front yard landscaping. GREAT LOCATION-close to Walmart, schools and shopping centers. This home is a MUST SEE! . Pictures were taken before Tenant moved-in..