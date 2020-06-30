1595 Twin Hills Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful new one story home featuring an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths complete with upgrades including energy efficient appliances (including refrigerator), granite counter-tops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. The Sabine also highlights a center island in the kitchen, and a master suite complete with an over-sized walk in closet, large family room, as well as a fully fenced backyard and front yard landscaping. GREAT LOCATION-close to Walmart, schools and shopping centers. This home is a MUST SEE! . Pictures were taken before Tenant moved-in..