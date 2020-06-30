Amenities
1201 Caroline Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in Princeton ! - Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. 1559 Sq.Ft. Very open and spacious living room with nice fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage fully equipped with a Dishwasher, Electric Range/Oven and Microwave. Open dining area. Master bedroom with master bathroom featuring garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with roomy closets. Utility room with full size washer/dryer connections. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard with rock patio.
Call Today! 866-990-9786
View all available properties and rental criteria at www.FirstAmericanRE.net
1201 Caroline Drive
Princeton, TX 75407
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:
1559 Sq.Ft
4 Bedrooms
2 Bath
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Landscaped Front Yard
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Dining Area
Large Pantry
Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Large Master Closet
Laundry Room
Private Fenced Yard
Patio
Pet Friendly
GREAT PRINCETON LOCATION:
Easy Access to 380
Minutes to Community Park
Near McKinney National Airport
Minutes to GREAT DINING,SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866.990.9786 For Current Property Pricing.
Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin"
(RLNE5902905)