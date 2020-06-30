Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

1201 Caroline Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in Princeton ! - Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. 1559 Sq.Ft. Very open and spacious living room with nice fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage fully equipped with a Dishwasher, Electric Range/Oven and Microwave. Open dining area. Master bedroom with master bathroom featuring garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with roomy closets. Utility room with full size washer/dryer connections. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard with rock patio.



Call Today! 866-990-9786



View all available properties and rental criteria at www.FirstAmericanRE.net



1201 Caroline Drive

Princeton, TX 75407



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:

1559 Sq.Ft

4 Bedrooms

2 Bath

Fireplace

2 Car Garage

Landscaped Front Yard

Open Kitchen

INCLUDES Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Dining Area

Large Pantry

Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom

Large Master Closet

Laundry Room

Private Fenced Yard

Patio

Pet Friendly



GREAT PRINCETON LOCATION:

Easy Access to 380

Minutes to Community Park

Near McKinney National Airport

Minutes to GREAT DINING,SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866.990.9786 For Current Property Pricing.



Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin"



(RLNE5902905)