Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1201 Caroline Drive

1201 Caroline Drive · (866) 990-9786 ext. 8669909786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Caroline Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 Caroline Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1201 Caroline Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in Princeton ! - Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. 1559 Sq.Ft. Very open and spacious living room with nice fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage fully equipped with a Dishwasher, Electric Range/Oven and Microwave. Open dining area. Master bedroom with master bathroom featuring garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with roomy closets. Utility room with full size washer/dryer connections. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard with rock patio.

View all available properties and rental criteria at www.FirstAmericanRE.net

1201 Caroline Drive
Princeton, TX 75407

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:
1559 Sq.Ft
4 Bedrooms
2 Bath
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Landscaped Front Yard
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Dining Area
Large Pantry
Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Large Master Closet
Laundry Room
Private Fenced Yard
Patio
Pet Friendly

GREAT PRINCETON LOCATION:
Easy Access to 380
Minutes to Community Park
Near McKinney National Airport
Minutes to GREAT DINING,SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Caroline Drive have any available units?
1201 Caroline Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 Caroline Drive have?
Some of 1201 Caroline Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Caroline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Caroline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Caroline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Caroline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Caroline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Caroline Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Caroline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Caroline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Caroline Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Caroline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Caroline Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1201 Caroline Drive has accessible units.
Does 1201 Caroline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Caroline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Caroline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Caroline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
