1113 Antoinette Drive

Fabulous floor plan, 3 bed and 2 full baths location in villas of Monte Carlo community. Property has sprinkle system, garden bath tub in master room, split bedrooms, walk-in closet, nice back yard, and good size bedrooms. New remodeled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
