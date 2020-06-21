All apartments in Princeton
1113 Antoinette Drive
1113 Antoinette Drive

1113 Antoinette Drive · (972) 533-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous floor plan, 3 bed and 2 full baths location in villas of Monte Carlo community. Property has sprinkle system, garden bath tub in master room, split bedrooms, walk-in closet, nice back yard, and good size bedrooms.
New remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Antoinette Drive have any available units?
1113 Antoinette Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1113 Antoinette Drive have?
Some of 1113 Antoinette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Antoinette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Antoinette Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Antoinette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Antoinette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1113 Antoinette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Antoinette Drive does offer parking.
Does 1113 Antoinette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Antoinette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Antoinette Drive have a pool?
No, 1113 Antoinette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Antoinette Drive have accessible units?
No, 1113 Antoinette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Antoinette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Antoinette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Antoinette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Antoinette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
