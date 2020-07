Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful corner lot 1 story home for lease across the street from the community pool. Great split bedroom floor plan with over sized Master Bedroom featuring sitting area and a large closet. Open kitchen, dining and living area with Granite counter tops. The lot features an over-sized, fenced-in backyard with a spacious covered patio perfect for outdoor activities.

If interested in some of the furniture or washer & Dryer current tenants are selling everything just ask for price on anything that might interest you.