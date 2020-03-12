All apartments in Portland
Find more places like 1013 Imperial St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, TX
/
1013 Imperial St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1013 Imperial St

1013 Imperial Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX 78374

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Imperial St have any available units?
1013 Imperial St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, TX.
Is 1013 Imperial St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Imperial St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Imperial St pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Imperial St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 1013 Imperial St offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Imperial St does offer parking.
Does 1013 Imperial St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Imperial St have a pool?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Imperial St have accessible units?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Imperial St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Imperial St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard
Portland, TX 78374
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd
Portland, TX 78374

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXKingsville, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville