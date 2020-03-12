Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1013 Imperial St
1013 Imperial Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX 78374
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Imperial St have any available units?
1013 Imperial St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Portland, TX
.
Is 1013 Imperial St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Imperial St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Imperial St pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Imperial St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Portland
.
Does 1013 Imperial St offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Imperial St does offer parking.
Does 1013 Imperial St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Imperial St have a pool?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Imperial St have accessible units?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Imperial St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Imperial St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Imperial St does not have units with air conditioning.
