All apartments in Port Arthur
Find more places like 2840 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Arthur, TX
/
2840 90th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2840 90th Street

2840 90th St · (409) 722-7404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Arthur
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2840 90th St, Port Arthur, TX 77640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1325 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,325

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 09/10/20 Duplex For Rent - Property Id: 321129

2 story 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. This townhome features a fenced in back yard, spacious rooms and living area, and on a quiet road.NISD school district. Attached garage. Security Deposit $400 Rent $1325 **NISD**Tenant pays water, electricity and any cable, internet, and other add ons

** Call Office before doing Application**

Office: 409-722-7404
Office Address: 186 Hill Terrace Dr.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2840-90th-street-port-arthur-tx/321129
Property Id 321129

(RLNE5944565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 90th Street have any available units?
2840 90th Street has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2840 90th Street have?
Some of 2840 90th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2840 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2840 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2840 90th Street offers parking.
Does 2840 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 90th Street have a pool?
No, 2840 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2840 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 2840 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 90th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 90th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2840 90th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr
Port Arthur, TX 77642

Similar Pages

Port Arthur 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Arthur 2 Bedroom Apartments
Port Arthur Apartments with BalconiesPort Arthur Dog Friendly Apartments
Port Arthur Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAGalveston, TXTexas City, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXPrien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXMont Belvieu, TX
Bridge City, TXMoss Bluff, LAPort Neches, TXCarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchMcNeese State University
Galveston College
College of the Mainland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity