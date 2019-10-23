Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Point Venture
Find more places like 508 Demarett Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Point Venture, TX
/
508 Demarett Dr
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
508 Demarett Dr
508 Demarett Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
508 Demarett Drive, Point Venture, TX 78645
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Room for rent, downstairs bedroom with bathroom, you will have use of the kitchen, living room and deck
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 Demarett Dr have any available units?
508 Demarett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Point Venture, TX
.
What amenities does 508 Demarett Dr have?
Some of 508 Demarett Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 508 Demarett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
508 Demarett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Demarett Dr pet-friendly?
No, 508 Demarett Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Point Venture
.
Does 508 Demarett Dr offer parking?
No, 508 Demarett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 508 Demarett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Demarett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Demarett Dr have a pool?
Yes, 508 Demarett Dr has a pool.
Does 508 Demarett Dr have accessible units?
No, 508 Demarett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Demarett Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Demarett Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Demarett Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Demarett Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Hutto, TX
Lakeway, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Burnet, TX
Wimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Manor, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Kingsland, TX
Elgin, TX
Bulverde, TX
Bastrop, TX
Belton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District