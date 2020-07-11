Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
1527 Kimberly Cir
1527 Kimberly Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1527 Kimberly Cir, Pleasanton, TX 78064
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kimberly - Pleasanton - $1100/month ($1100 deposit can be made in multiple payments) 3/1 home with 1-car garage, refrigerator, stove, central air; pets welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir have any available units?
1527 Kimberly Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pleasanton, TX
.
What amenities does 1527 Kimberly Cir have?
Some of 1527 Kimberly Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1527 Kimberly Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Kimberly Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Kimberly Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Kimberly Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Kimberly Cir offers parking.
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Kimberly Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir have a pool?
No, 1527 Kimberly Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir have accessible units?
No, 1527 Kimberly Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Kimberly Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Kimberly Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1527 Kimberly Cir has units with air conditioning.
