Home
/
Pleasanton, TX
/
1305 Live Oak St Unit B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1305 Live Oak St Unit B
1305 Live Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1305 Live Oak St, Pleasanton, TX 78064
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live Oak St. - Pleasanton - $950/month ($950 security deposit) 2/2 duplex, vaulted ceilings, fenced in yard great for pets, 2 car garage, full-size washer/dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have any available units?
1305 Live Oak St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pleasanton, TX
.
What amenities does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have?
Some of 1305 Live Oak St Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1305 Live Oak St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Live Oak St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Live Oak St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Live Oak St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Live Oak St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
