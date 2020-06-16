All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1305 Live Oak St Unit B

1305 Live Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Live Oak St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live Oak St. - Pleasanton - $950/month ($950 security deposit) 2/2 duplex, vaulted ceilings, fenced in yard great for pets, 2 car garage, full-size washer/dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
