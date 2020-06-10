All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like 1040 Commerce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, TX
/
1040 Commerce St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:41 AM

1040 Commerce St

1040 Commerce St · (210) 360-0092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1040 Commerce St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ENJOY YOUR STAY at EAGLE FORD LODGING - located in the Texas town of Pleasanton, about a half hour drive from Downtown San Antonio. FEATURES - Fully furnished ~ Beautifully maintained interiors ~ With Central Air conditioning & Heating ~ Front Deck with seating ~ Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Satellite TV included ~ Includes standard kitchen appliances - stove range, microwave, dishwasher ~ Ample parking space ~ Special yard lighting ~ Mature trees and nicely shaded ~ Less than 5 minute drive from I37 exit, Pleasanton shopping ~ AMAZING DEAL - TENANTS PAY RENT ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Commerce St have any available units?
1040 Commerce St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1040 Commerce St have?
Some of 1040 Commerce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Commerce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Commerce St pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Commerce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 1040 Commerce St offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Commerce St does offer parking.
Does 1040 Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 Commerce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Commerce St have a pool?
No, 1040 Commerce St does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Commerce St have accessible units?
No, 1040 Commerce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Commerce St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Commerce St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1040 Commerce St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1040 Commerce St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXKenedy, TX
Castroville, TXHelotes, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity