Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard game room hot tub internet access media room pool table trash valet

Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one to three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 659 to 1582 sqaure feet. Multiple pools, an on-site fitness center, volleyball court and a nearby walking path make Villas one of West Plano's most desirable places to call home. Drop by and experience this top-rated community for yourself!