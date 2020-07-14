All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

The Parker

4701 Charles Pl · (972) 362-5347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0626 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0625 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 2630 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 1830 · Avail. now

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1523 · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Unit 1435 · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Unit 1424 · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

See 6+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1513 · Avail. now

$2,132

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parker.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
guest suite
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Located in the heart of Plano, this attractive community features apartments and townhomes. With ten exciting floor plans to choose from, The Parker is sure to have something to fit your apartment home needs. Each floor plan blends cosmopolitan luxury with classic design and traditional quality. The community is located minutes away from the Willowbend Shopping Center, Stonebriar Mall and the Preston Park Shopping Center. The convenient location is just another unique feature of this wonderful community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parker have any available units?
The Parker has 20 units available starting at $1,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parker have?
Some of The Parker's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parker currently offering any rent specials?
The Parker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parker pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parker is pet friendly.
Does The Parker offer parking?
Yes, The Parker offers parking.
Does The Parker have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Parker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parker have a pool?
Yes, The Parker has a pool.
Does The Parker have accessible units?
Yes, The Parker has accessible units.
Does The Parker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parker has units with dishwashers.
