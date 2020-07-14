All apartments in Plano
The Encore Apartments
The Encore Apartments

4700 Tribeca Ln · (469) 208-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX 75024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2204 · Avail. now

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 6205 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 5207 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Encore Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

The Encore apartments are the perfect combination of luxury apartment living in Plano, TX and modern urban convenience. Our one and two bedroom pet-friendly apartments are detailed with rich wood plank flooring, 10 foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, and 2 inch slat wood blinds. Your inner gourmet is sure to emerge when you step in to your kitchen set with granite counter tops, gourmet prep islands, and a separate dining area where you can relax and enjoy the fabulous meal you’ve created. From our exterior façade to the details we’ve added to our interiors, you’ll be impressed with each and every space you find at The Encore. Spend time with friends by the outdoor fireside lounge, take care of your health in our 24 hour fitness studio, or relax in the clubhouse and enjoy our cyber cafe.

We’ve thought of every detail and created a unique luxury apartmen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 to 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage at $145.
Storage Details: Extra closet space inside each unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Encore Apartments have any available units?
The Encore Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,087 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does The Encore Apartments have?
Some of The Encore Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Encore Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Encore Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Encore Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Encore Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Encore Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Encore Apartments offers parking.
Does The Encore Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Encore Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Encore Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Encore Apartments has a pool.
Does The Encore Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Encore Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Encore Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Encore Apartments has units with dishwashers.
