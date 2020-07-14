Amenities
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
The Encore apartments are the perfect combination of luxury apartment living in Plano, TX and modern urban convenience. Our one and two bedroom pet-friendly apartments are detailed with rich wood plank flooring, 10 foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, and 2 inch slat wood blinds. Your inner gourmet is sure to emerge when you step in to your kitchen set with granite counter tops, gourmet prep islands, and a separate dining area where you can relax and enjoy the fabulous meal you’ve created. From our exterior façade to the details we’ve added to our interiors, you’ll be impressed with each and every space you find at The Encore. Spend time with friends by the outdoor fireside lounge, take care of your health in our 24 hour fitness studio, or relax in the clubhouse and enjoy our cyber cafe.
We’ve thought of every detail and created a unique luxury apartmen