Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool online portal tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed basketball court carport concierge on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

Located in the desirable town of Plano, Texas is Summer Meadows Apartment Homes offering a unique selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent. Fresh interior renovations and upgrades feature hardwood style flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, premium appliance and lighting packages and washer/dryer connections. Enjoy community amenities like the 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with coffee bar, two swimming pools with heated spas and complimentary covered parking. Residents of Summer Meadows can have peace of mind living in close proximity to the George Bush Turnpike and North Dallas Tollway. Our location creates an easy commute to major employers like Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Dell, Ericsson and many other corporate headquarters. Live among some of the best schools in the DFW metro from the highly commended Plano ISD.

Apply online or stop in today to reserve your new home at Summer Meadows!