Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park internet access internet cafe playground trash valet

Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course. Enjoy our lavish amenities which include a spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center, a sparkling outdoor pool with plush landscaping that features beautiful rockscapes and a variety of apartment homes with attached garages in select units. We are within 15 minutes of Stonebriar Shopping Mall, Allen Outlets, and many other shopping and dining areas. We can’t wait to meet you, and you will see why everyone is talking about The Ranch at Ridgeview!