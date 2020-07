Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed alarm system internet cafe on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Marquette at Preston Park offers stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. Enjoy quality finishes like stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry and quartz countertops. Plus new carpeting, wood plank flooring, a full-sized washer and dryer, new hardware and lighting, walk in closets, garden bath tubs, and your own personal patio. Enjoy a convenient location just steps from shopping, fine dining, entertainment and just minutes from major expressways. Contact us today for more information about Marquette at Preston Park.