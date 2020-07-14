Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly business center fire pit guest parking hot tub

Come and discover why Highpoint Apartments & Townhomes is your best choice for apartment home living! We offer spacious cottage and townhome floor plans featuring amenities such as expansive private outdoor terraces with French doors, ceramic tile flooring at entry, plush carpeting or faux wood flooring, wood burning fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer connections, individual hot water heaters, private first floor entries, multiple outlets for high speed data transmission & internet access, multiple telephone line outlets in living rooms & bedrooms, double stainless steel sinks with disposals and kitchen appliances including frost-free refrigerator with ice maker, electric ranges, microwaves & dishwashers. Some of our floor plans also offer full-frame beveled cabinets with decorative hardware, sky lights, faux wood 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans, faux granite countertops, custom two-tone paint and a designer lighting package. As a resident, you will enjoy amenities and extras such as two sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, an executive business resource center with internet access, computer, printer & fax, a cozy clubroom with HD TV & cable, an exterior fireplace with conversation area, family picnic areas with BBQ grills & playground and the availability of assigned covered parking. Take advantage of our 24-Hour emergency maintenance, customer-service oriented staff, and Lincoln Connect, a convenient way to initiate utility service prior to move-in. What more could you ask for? Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes is managed by Lincoln Property Company, one of the most highly respected Property Management Companies in the nation. Visit our website at www.lincolnapts.com! Make Highpoint Apartments & Townhomes your new home today!