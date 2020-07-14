All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes

6533 E Medalist Cir · (972) 325-7764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6533 E Medalist Cir, Plano, TX 75023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N0925 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit S6541 · Avail. now

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit S6515 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit G6529 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
business center
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
Come and discover why Highpoint Apartments & Townhomes is your best choice for apartment home living! We offer spacious cottage and townhome floor plans featuring amenities such as expansive private outdoor terraces with French doors, ceramic tile flooring at entry, plush carpeting or faux wood flooring, wood burning fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer connections, individual hot water heaters, private first floor entries, multiple outlets for high speed data transmission & internet access, multiple telephone line outlets in living rooms & bedrooms, double stainless steel sinks with disposals and kitchen appliances including frost-free refrigerator with ice maker, electric ranges, microwaves & dishwashers. Some of our floor plans also offer full-frame beveled cabinets with decorative hardware, sky lights, faux wood 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans, faux granite countertops, custom two-tone paint and a designer lighting package. As a resident, you will enjoy amenities and extras such as two sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, an executive business resource center with internet access, computer, printer & fax, a cozy clubroom with HD TV & cable, an exterior fireplace with conversation area, family picnic areas with BBQ grills & playground and the availability of assigned covered parking. Take advantage of our 24-Hour emergency maintenance, customer-service oriented staff, and Lincoln Connect, a convenient way to initiate utility service prior to move-in. What more could you ask for? Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes is managed by Lincoln Property Company, one of the most highly respected Property Management Companies in the nation. Visit our website at www.lincolnapts.com! Make Highpoint Apartments & Townhomes your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 300.00
limit: 2
Cats
restrictions: Max 2 pets per apartment
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes has a pool.
Does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
