Camden Legacy Creek

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $240
Additional: Cable and Internet $87, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease;
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.