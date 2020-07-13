Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel furnished carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access online portal bbq/grill business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Move into one of Camden Legacy Creek's spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Each of our residences features stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and private attached garages with remotes. Our pet-friendly community offers 2 resort-style swimming pools and a fully-equipped, 24-hour fitness center. Located within the highly regarded Plano Independent School District, Camden Legacy Creek offers easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and is only minutes from Stonebriar and Willowbend Malls with direct access to the Bluebonnet Walking Trail. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.