Camden Legacy Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Camden Legacy Creek

6400 Ohio Dr · (864) 438-3546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0425 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 0922 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1724 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 1313 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 1024 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Legacy Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Move into one of Camden Legacy Creek's spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Each of our residences features stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and private attached garages with remotes. Our pet-friendly community offers 2 resort-style swimming pools and a fully-equipped, 24-hour fitness center. Located within the highly regarded Plano Independent School District, Camden Legacy Creek offers easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and is only minutes from Stonebriar and Willowbend Malls with direct access to the Bluebonnet Walking Trail. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $240
Additional: Cable and Internet $87, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease;
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Legacy Creek have any available units?
Camden Legacy Creek has 14 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Legacy Creek have?
Some of Camden Legacy Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Legacy Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Legacy Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Legacy Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Legacy Creek is pet friendly.
Does Camden Legacy Creek offer parking?
Yes, Camden Legacy Creek offers parking.
Does Camden Legacy Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Legacy Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Legacy Creek have a pool?
Yes, Camden Legacy Creek has a pool.
Does Camden Legacy Creek have accessible units?
No, Camden Legacy Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Legacy Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Legacy Creek has units with dishwashers.
