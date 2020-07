Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool 24hr laundry internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar pool table

Bel Air on 16th is an affordable apartment home community in Plano, Texas. We are right off of Highway 75 so we are close to everything you want and need. You feel as though you live in the country yet you are minutes from the convenience of the city like Collin Creek Mall and the many restaurants in the area.

At Bel Air on 16th, we've taken care of all of your needs. We are pleased to offer 5 different floor plans with one, two, and three bedrooms with features such as a patio and beautiful balcony, walk-in closets, and carpeted floors. Apartment home living in Plano, Texas is top notch compared to everyone else.



Relax after work with our 8-foot sparkling swimming pool, or stay on track with work in our business center, and keep up with your chores at our 24-Hour laundry facility. Come live in bliss at Bel Air on 16th in Plano, Texas. Apartment home living doesn't get any better than this. Bring your furry friends along with you! Call us to schedule a personal tour of your future hom