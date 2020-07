Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving volleyball court yoga pool car charging conference room hot tub internet access key fob access

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. Introducing Alexan Legacy Central, a new apartment community located just west of US Highway 75 within the state-of-the-art Legacy Central campus. With an array of next-level apartment home features, community amenities and walkable to major tech employers, Alexan Legacy Central raises the bar in luxury and accessibility.