Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9920 Monastery Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9920 Monastery Drive
9920 Monastery Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9920 Monastery Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Corner lot next to the pool with small fenced backyard! Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, utility,& in all bathrooms! Charming floorplan, with master downstairs. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9920 Monastery Drive have any available units?
9920 Monastery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9920 Monastery Drive have?
Some of 9920 Monastery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9920 Monastery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Monastery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Monastery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Monastery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 9920 Monastery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9920 Monastery Drive offers parking.
Does 9920 Monastery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 Monastery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Monastery Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9920 Monastery Drive has a pool.
Does 9920 Monastery Drive have accessible units?
No, 9920 Monastery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Monastery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 Monastery Drive has units with dishwashers.
