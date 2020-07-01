Rent Calculator
Location
9820 Cambria Court, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2-story townhome in the highly desired Frisco ISD! 2 bedrooms up with private private baths, guest bath down. Very close to 121, shopping , Excellent schools, nice neighborhood. Don't miss it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9820 Cambria Court have any available units?
9820 Cambria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9820 Cambria Court have?
Some of 9820 Cambria Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9820 Cambria Court currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Cambria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Cambria Court pet-friendly?
No, 9820 Cambria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 9820 Cambria Court offer parking?
Yes, 9820 Cambria Court offers parking.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 Cambria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have a pool?
No, 9820 Cambria Court does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have accessible units?
No, 9820 Cambria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Cambria Court has units with dishwashers.
