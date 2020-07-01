All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9820 Cambria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9820 Cambria Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

9820 Cambria Court

9820 Cambria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9820 Cambria Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2-story townhome in the highly desired Frisco ISD! 2 bedrooms up with private private baths, guest bath down. Very close to 121, shopping , Excellent schools, nice neighborhood. Don't miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Cambria Court have any available units?
9820 Cambria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 Cambria Court have?
Some of 9820 Cambria Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Cambria Court currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Cambria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Cambria Court pet-friendly?
No, 9820 Cambria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9820 Cambria Court offer parking?
Yes, 9820 Cambria Court offers parking.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 Cambria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have a pool?
No, 9820 Cambria Court does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have accessible units?
No, 9820 Cambria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Cambria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Cambria Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District