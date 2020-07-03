All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9603 Custer Rd

9603 Custer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9603 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This apartment is open for lease transfer. Its a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with a fireplace and huge backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Custer Rd have any available units?
9603 Custer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 9603 Custer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Custer Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Custer Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Custer Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9603 Custer Rd offer parking?
No, 9603 Custer Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Custer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Custer Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Custer Rd have a pool?
No, 9603 Custer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Custer Rd have accessible units?
No, 9603 Custer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Custer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Custer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Custer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Custer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

