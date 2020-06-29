Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
941 Overdowns Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
941 Overdowns Dr
941 Overdowns Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
941 Overdowns Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest
Amenities
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
THIS IS A HIDDEN JEWEL , NICE PROPERTY LAMINATE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND MUCH MORE. PLEASE SCHEDULE AN APPT TODAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 Overdowns Dr have any available units?
941 Overdowns Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 941 Overdowns Dr currently offering any rent specials?
941 Overdowns Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Overdowns Dr pet-friendly?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 941 Overdowns Dr offer parking?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr does not offer parking.
Does 941 Overdowns Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Overdowns Dr have a pool?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr does not have a pool.
Does 941 Overdowns Dr have accessible units?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Overdowns Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Overdowns Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Overdowns Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
