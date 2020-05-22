All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:52 PM

941 Longhorn Drive

941 Longhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

941 Longhorn Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 bed and 2 bath house. Nice backyard and 2 car garage. Nice family home. New luxury plank flooring just installed! Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Longhorn Drive have any available units?
941 Longhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Longhorn Drive have?
Some of 941 Longhorn Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Longhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
941 Longhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Longhorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Longhorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 941 Longhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 941 Longhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 941 Longhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Longhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Longhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 941 Longhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 941 Longhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 941 Longhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Longhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Longhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

