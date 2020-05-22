941 Longhorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 bed and 2 bath house. Nice backyard and 2 car garage. Nice family home. New luxury plank flooring just installed! Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.