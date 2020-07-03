All apartments in Plano
929 Whitehall Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:27 PM

929 Whitehall Drive

929 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

929 Whitehall Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home features: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage. All new carpet and all new paint. Wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Close to West Spring Creek Pkwy, Alma, and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
929 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 929 Whitehall Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 929 Whitehall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 929 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 929 Whitehall Drive offers parking.
Does 929 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 929 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 929 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Whitehall Drive has units with dishwashers.

