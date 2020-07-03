Home features: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage. All new carpet and all new paint. Wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Close to West Spring Creek Pkwy, Alma, and 75.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
929 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 929 Whitehall Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.