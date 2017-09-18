All apartments in Plano
928 Ledgemont Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM

928 Ledgemont Drive

928 Ledgemont Drive
Location

928 Ledgemont Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3-2-2 on large corner lot. Beautiful dark flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in wet areas and ceiling fans throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and beautifully tiled master shower. Large corner lot with 120 sf shed for extra storage. Generous sized backyard, large enclosed 10x20 sun room,open sun deck and privacy fence make for an inviting backyard utopia. Within walking distance to parks, Connemara Conservancy and miles of hiking trails and close to Waters Creek golf course, The Shops at Waters Creek and Shops of Fairview. Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Preference for lease to end in May 2021 or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Ledgemont Drive have any available units?
928 Ledgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Ledgemont Drive have?
Some of 928 Ledgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Ledgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
928 Ledgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Ledgemont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Ledgemont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 928 Ledgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 928 Ledgemont Drive offers parking.
Does 928 Ledgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Ledgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Ledgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 928 Ledgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 928 Ledgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 928 Ledgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Ledgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Ledgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

