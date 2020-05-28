Rent Calculator
Last updated July 3 2020 at 5:56 AM
925 Matilda
925 Matilda Drive
·
No Longer Available
925 Matilda Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 925 Matilda have any available units?
925 Matilda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 925 Matilda currently offering any rent specials?
925 Matilda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Matilda pet-friendly?
No, 925 Matilda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 925 Matilda offer parking?
No, 925 Matilda does not offer parking.
Does 925 Matilda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Matilda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Matilda have a pool?
No, 925 Matilda does not have a pool.
Does 925 Matilda have accessible units?
No, 925 Matilda does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Matilda have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Matilda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Matilda have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Matilda does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
