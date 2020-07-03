9216 Cedardale Drive

Amenities
Available Feb 1, 2020. Very well maintained home, Great Location in Plano with Frisco ISD . This Freshly Painted home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, bedrooms which are all split in 3 corners and each have walk-in closets, the Master Bathroom is a great size with Double Sinks and Separate Shower. Bathrooms have oil rubbed Bronze fixtures & Hardware. Large Kitchen with plenty of Storage, Granite Countertops, Color Appliances. Dining room features picture frame moldings.
Easy access to major Hwys and close shopping centers.