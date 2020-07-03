All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:12 AM

9216 Cedardale Drive

9216 Ceadardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9216 Ceadardale Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available Feb 1, 2020. Very well maintained home, Great Location in Plano with Frisco ISD . This Freshly Painted home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, bedrooms which are all split in 3 corners and each have walk-in closets, the Master Bathroom is a great size with Double Sinks and Separate Shower. Bathrooms have oil rubbed Bronze fixtures & Hardware. Large Kitchen with plenty of Storage, Granite Countertops, Color Appliances. Dining room features picture frame moldings.
Easy access to major Hwys and close shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 Cedardale Drive have any available units?
9216 Cedardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9216 Cedardale Drive have?
Some of 9216 Cedardale Drive's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9216 Cedardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Cedardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 Cedardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9216 Cedardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9216 Cedardale Drive offer parking?
No, 9216 Cedardale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9216 Cedardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9216 Cedardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 Cedardale Drive have a pool?
No, 9216 Cedardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9216 Cedardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9216 Cedardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 Cedardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9216 Cedardale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

