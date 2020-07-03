9216 Cedardale Drive

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Available Feb 1, 2020. Very well maintained home, Great Location in Plano with Frisco ISD . This Freshly Painted home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, bedrooms which are all split in 3 corners and each have walk-in closets, the Master Bathroom is a great size with Double Sinks and Separate Shower. Bathrooms have oil rubbed Bronze fixtures & Hardware. Large Kitchen with plenty of Storage, Granite Countertops, Color Appliances. Dining room features picture frame moldings.

Easy access to major Hwys and close shopping centers.