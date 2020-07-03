Excellent Location! 3 bedroom property in Plano with convenient access to North Central Expressway. Tenant Occupied through the end of May. Schedule your showings through Showing Time and please be considerate of Tenant by allowing ample notice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Jamesville Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
Is 921 Jamesville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
921 Jamesville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.