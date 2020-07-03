All apartments in Plano
921 Jamesville Lane
921 Jamesville Lane

921 Jamesville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

921 Jamesville Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location! 3 bedroom property in Plano with convenient access to North Central Expressway. Tenant Occupied through the end of May. Schedule your showings through Showing Time and please be considerate of Tenant by allowing ample notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Jamesville Lane have any available units?
921 Jamesville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 921 Jamesville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
921 Jamesville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Jamesville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 921 Jamesville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 921 Jamesville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 921 Jamesville Lane offers parking.
Does 921 Jamesville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Jamesville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Jamesville Lane have a pool?
No, 921 Jamesville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 921 Jamesville Lane have accessible units?
No, 921 Jamesville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Jamesville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Jamesville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Jamesville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Jamesville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

