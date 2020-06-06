Open layout home with split bedrooms, laminate wood and tile flooring, updated master with stone flooring and shower, garden tub and walk in closet, eat in kitchen breakfast bar, 2 patios, board on board fence, close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9200 Blue Water Drive have any available units?
9200 Blue Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Blue Water Drive have?
Some of 9200 Blue Water Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Blue Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Blue Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.