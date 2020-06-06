9200 Blue Water Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open layout home with split bedrooms, laminate wood and tile flooring, updated master with stone flooring and shower, garden tub and walk in closet, eat in kitchen breakfast bar, 2 patios, board on board fence, close to everything.