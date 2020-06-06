All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9200 Blue Water Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9200 Blue Water Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM

9200 Blue Water Drive

9200 Blue Water Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9200 Blue Water Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open layout home with split bedrooms, laminate wood and tile flooring, updated master with stone flooring and shower, garden tub and walk in closet, eat in kitchen breakfast bar, 2 patios, board on board fence, close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Blue Water Drive have any available units?
9200 Blue Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Blue Water Drive have?
Some of 9200 Blue Water Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Blue Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Blue Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Blue Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9200 Blue Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9200 Blue Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Blue Water Drive offers parking.
Does 9200 Blue Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 Blue Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Blue Water Drive have a pool?
No, 9200 Blue Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Blue Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 9200 Blue Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Blue Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Blue Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District