909 Shenandoah Drive

Home for rent in Plano. Just minutes away from US-75. Excellent schools from Plano ISD. Master bedroom has Jacuzzi tub , Walk in closet. Beautiful kitchen with lot of upgrades. Home was rebuild or fully updated in year 2007 per Owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
