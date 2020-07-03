All apartments in Plano
909 Shenandoah Drive
909 Shenandoah Drive

909 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Shenandoah Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home for rent in Plano. Just minutes away from US-75. Excellent schools from Plano ISD. Master bedroom has
Jacuzzi tub , Walk in closet. Beautiful kitchen with lot of upgrades. Home was rebuild or fully updated in year 2007 per Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
909 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 909 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Shenandoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 909 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

