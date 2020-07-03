909 Shenandoah Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home for rent in Plano. Just minutes away from US-75. Excellent schools from Plano ISD. Master bedroom has

Jacuzzi tub , Walk in closet. Beautiful kitchen with lot of upgrades. Home was rebuild or fully updated in year 2007 per Owner.