Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Keenan Circle have any available units?
909 Keenan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 909 Keenan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
909 Keenan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Keenan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Keenan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 909 Keenan Circle offer parking?
No, 909 Keenan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 909 Keenan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Keenan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Keenan Circle have a pool?
No, 909 Keenan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 909 Keenan Circle have accessible units?
No, 909 Keenan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Keenan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Keenan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Keenan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Keenan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
