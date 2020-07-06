Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
909 Edgefield Drive
909 Edgefield Drive
909 Edgefield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
909 Edgefield Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept and freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard backing to creek. Application fee is $40 per person over the age of 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Edgefield Drive have any available units?
909 Edgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 909 Edgefield Drive have?
Some of 909 Edgefield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 909 Edgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Edgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Edgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Edgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 909 Edgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Edgefield Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Edgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Edgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Edgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Edgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Edgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Edgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Edgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Edgefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
