Plano, TX
908 Stone Trail Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:30 AM

908 Stone Trail Drive

908 Stone Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Stone Trail Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,155 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Stone Trail Drive have any available units?
908 Stone Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Stone Trail Drive have?
Some of 908 Stone Trail Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Stone Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Stone Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Stone Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Stone Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 908 Stone Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 908 Stone Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 908 Stone Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Stone Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Stone Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Stone Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Stone Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Stone Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Stone Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Stone Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

