9020 Roundbluff Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9020 Roundbluff Road

9020 Roundbluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Roundbluff Road, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Very Beautiful spacious house grand entry with high ceilings, perfectly maintained hard wood flooring throughout the first floor, double staircase leading to the front of the house, large family room, 3 car Garage, 4 Bed & study. Large walk-in closets. Spacious kitchen with large Island, built in microwave, dishwasher, granite counter tops, gas cook top, ceramic tile floor, lots of bright white cabinetry. Massive master suite. Community swimming pool, Tennis courts! Well established community, peaceful living, Well maintained yards, great curb appeal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

