9020 Roundbluff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Very Beautiful spacious house grand entry with high ceilings, perfectly maintained hard wood flooring throughout the first floor, double staircase leading to the front of the house, large family room, 3 car Garage, 4 Bed & study. Large walk-in closets. Spacious kitchen with large Island, built in microwave, dishwasher, granite counter tops, gas cook top, ceramic tile floor, lots of bright white cabinetry. Massive master suite. Community swimming pool, Tennis courts! Well established community, peaceful living, Well maintained yards, great curb appeal!