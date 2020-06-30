All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:51 AM

9016 Roundbluff Road

9016 Roundbluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

9016 Roundbluff Road, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story 4 Bedroom Ashton Woods home in Fairways of Ridgeview in Plano & exemplary Frisco ISD. Recent carpet. Recent paint. Recent grass in backyard. Granite kitchen countertop. Handsome wood floors in Living room and Hallway. Formal dinning. Crown molding. Updated baths with granite top vanities. House wired for surround sound. Covered and flagstone patio. Fence & steel posts. Solar window screens. Extra attic insulation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Roundbluff Road have any available units?
9016 Roundbluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9016 Roundbluff Road have?
Some of 9016 Roundbluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9016 Roundbluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Roundbluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Roundbluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 9016 Roundbluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9016 Roundbluff Road offer parking?
No, 9016 Roundbluff Road does not offer parking.
Does 9016 Roundbluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9016 Roundbluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Roundbluff Road have a pool?
No, 9016 Roundbluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 9016 Roundbluff Road have accessible units?
No, 9016 Roundbluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Roundbluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9016 Roundbluff Road has units with dishwashers.

