9016 Roundbluff Road

Beautiful one story 4 Bedroom Ashton Woods home in Fairways of Ridgeview in Plano & exemplary Frisco ISD. Recent carpet. Recent paint. Recent grass in backyard. Granite kitchen countertop. Handsome wood floors in Living room and Hallway. Formal dinning. Crown molding. Updated baths with granite top vanities. House wired for surround sound. Covered and flagstone patio. Fence & steel posts. Solar window screens. Extra attic insulation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
