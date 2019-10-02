All apartments in Plano
901 Druid Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:07 AM

901 Druid Drive

901 Druid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Druid Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Wow! Great convenient area close to I-75 AND 190 (George Bush Tollway) ,Near by shopping center, wood floor through living room & dining room, pool in the backyard. landlord takes care the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Druid Drive have any available units?
901 Druid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Druid Drive have?
Some of 901 Druid Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Druid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Druid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Druid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Druid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 901 Druid Drive offer parking?
No, 901 Druid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 901 Druid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Druid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Druid Drive have a pool?
Yes, 901 Druid Drive has a pool.
Does 901 Druid Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Druid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Druid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Druid Drive has units with dishwashers.

