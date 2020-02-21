All apartments in Plano
8820 Clear Sky Drive

8820 Clear Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8820 Clear Sky Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,225 sqft home in Plano! Living room with fireplace and gorgeous floors. Absolutely wonderful kitchen with island! Master suite with double doors leading to the attached bathroom equipped with double vanity, tub and shower. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, perfect for family gatherings and fur babies! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive have any available units?
8820 Clear Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 8820 Clear Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Clear Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Clear Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Clear Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive offer parking?
No, 8820 Clear Sky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Clear Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 8820 Clear Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 8820 Clear Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Clear Sky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 Clear Sky Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 Clear Sky Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

