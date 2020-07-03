Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
8800 Clear Sky Drive
Location
8800 Clear Sky Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after Plano ISD schools. Family room open to kitchen ! Formal dinning room and two living room at downstairs with Laminate wood floors! Master bedroom upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8800 Clear Sky Drive have any available units?
8800 Clear Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8800 Clear Sky Drive have?
Some of 8800 Clear Sky Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8800 Clear Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Clear Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Clear Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Clear Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8800 Clear Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Clear Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 8800 Clear Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Clear Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Clear Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 8800 Clear Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Clear Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 8800 Clear Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Clear Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 Clear Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.
